PHOTOS: ‘Treacherous conditions’ as snow falls in Yorkshire - and drivers warned over roads

Snow has fallen in parts of Yorkshire today - and the Met Office has predicted that more cold conditions could be on the way.

A yellow weather warning for ice and wind in place across Yorkshire and the Humber, with gusts of up to 75mph causing havoc on the road and rail networks.

Today, West Yorkshire Police account @WYP_Kirkless tweeted: “The roads are treacherous on the A640 Hudds to Rochdale Road Scammonden, avoid if possible. Meteorologists were right.”

Emergency services were inundated with wind-related calls on Wednesday, ranging from a tree crashing through the roof of a bungalow to a trampoline smashing into a conservatory.

Although there are no warnings for the region in place today, the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.

Its chief forecaster said: “A cold north to northwesterly airstream will keep the risk of wintry weather going through Friday..

Snow falls at the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire, as blizzard conditions are set to sweep in, bringing "a real taste of winter to the whole of the UK". PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday January 12, 2017. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK. See PA story WEATHER Snow. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

“Some inland areas, sheltered from the northwesterly wind, seem likely to escape most of the showers.”

The warning advised showers of snow, sleet and hail will fall across parts of the UK.

Snowfall of between two and four centimetres may affect some lowland areas, while high ground may see five to 10 centimetres.

It said disruption to transport networks seems likely either due to snow or ice, and northwesterly gales and large waves will affect some eastern coastal areas, perhaps leading to local over-topping.

Cars negoiate tricky condition after Snow on the top of Cock Hill, A6033 between Keighley and Hebden Bridge, 12 January 2017. Picture Bruce Rollinson

