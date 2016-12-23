PHOTOS: Traffic gridlock in Leeds city centre as motorists face Christmas rush misery

Traffic is gridlocked in Leeds city centre as commuters battle to get home for the Christmas break.

These photos, taken outside Leeds train station this evening, show drivers and buses battling to make it through the city centre.

Traffic gridlock outside Leeds station

First Bus announced huge bus delays this afternoon due to the storms: http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/traffic-delays-of-up-to-an-hour-and-a-half-on-leeds-buses-1-8304693



And the extreme weather has also affected planes landing at Leeds Bradford Airport: http://yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/video-planes-struggle-to-land-at-leeds-bradford-airport-due-to-extreme-storm-barbara-winds-1-8304938

Here is the current Storm Barbara weather forecast:

Have you been affected by the traffic or the weather problems? Tweet your photos to @leedsnews