PHOTOS: Rain fails to dampen spirits at biggest ever Pudsey Carnival

HEAVY downpours failed to dampen spirits at the annual Pudsey Carnival - hailed by organisers as the biggest and best yet.
Hundreds of people took part in a heroes and villains themed parade on Saturday ahead of the carnival in Queen’s Park.
A bucket collection raised more than £750 for a fund to buy defibrillators for the town.
Pudsey Carnival Chairman Simon Seary, said: “It was absolutely fantastic. The parade left Queen’s Park at 12pm and as it was returning back the heavens opened and everyone got drenched. Everyone carried on and had a great time, despite the weather.”
“It was the biggest parade we have ever seen and the biggest turnout we have ever seen.”
YEP facebook live: Pudsey Carnival parade
The 4th Pudsey Scout Group won £300 after being judged to have the best float in the parade.
And Pudsey Waterloo Primary School won £200 after winning the best walking float prize.