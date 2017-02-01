PHOTOS: Leeds marks LGBT history month with landmarks lit up in pink

The city marked the start of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) History Month in style tonight when Leeds landmarks were bathed in pink light.

A number of prominent city centre buildings including Leeds Town Hall, the Queens Hotel and the First Direct Arena took part in the celebrations, with the town hall and Civic Hall also flying rainbow flags for the day.

The Queens Hotel lit up pink. 1st February 2017 2017 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

Coun James Lewis, deputy leader and LGBT champion, said: “I would encourage everyone in the city to enjoy the wide range of events and activities lined up.

“From lighting up city centre buildings in pink to film screenings, workshops and social events across the city, we are pleased that lots of organisations are putting on a strong and varied range of events so that in Leeds LGBT History Month is really brought to life.”