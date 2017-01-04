PHOTOS: Family sob at candlelit vigil for man shot by police on M62

A vigil has been held for Yassar Yaqub at the scene where he was shot dead by cops.

The 28-year-old’s parents held each other as they sobbed at the front of the vigil, which was held at the side of the M62 in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

Mourning friends and family hold a vigil at Jct 24 of the M62 near Huddersfield, West Yorks., where yesterday (03/01) police shot and killed Yassar Yaqub, 28, during a pre-planned operation, January 04 2017.

It had began at 7pm tonight (Wed) with five females lighting candles and beginning to blow up balloons with a helium canister.

Men wearing specially printed jumpers hung banners on a signpost and on a fence above a grass bank above the motorway.

Their jumpers read: “No chance to surrender, No warning shots, Unlawful killing #justiceforyassar” and “No justice, No humanity, No peace #justiceforyassar”.

A handwritten banner, which was taped to the signpost along with flowers and one of the jumpers, read: “Stop police assassinations”.

One of the printed banners on the fence read: “Rest in peace Yassar #justiceforyassar”.

A marked police car drove past the vigil on the motorway, but did not stop and there was no other police presence.

The crowd quickly grew with around 150 people, many of them Asian, showing up to pay tribute to the young dad-of-two.

Many lay flowers at the bottom of the grass bank and comforted each other as they gathered.

Some of the crowd, which had family and school friends in it, wore T-shirts with a photo of Yassar printed on it.

Traffic was slow as it moved past the largely blocked motorway and it a slip road was closed Motorway closed

The women encouraged people to write messages on the colourful balloons before around 50 were released into the sky.

A second burst of around 20 were released a short time after.

One of the floral tributes had a card that read: “Yas, Sleep tight, this still feels so surreal. Thank you for always being the life & soul of any party. I’m gonna miss you. Ellee xx [sic]”.

Another read: “Yassar, this is just a bad dream. It’s not forever. The day we can all see you again can’t come quick enough. I love you forever and always my Yahboo. Love you the all world [sic]”.

After about an hour and a half, the crowd began to disperse.

Mohammed Yassar Yaqub was suspected of possessing a firearm before the incident which led to his death.

The IPCC reported last night that a suspected firearm was found in the car Yassar had been driving at the time he was shot by police: Gun found in car after man shot dead by police