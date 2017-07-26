PHOTOS: Bomb squad called to old mine on Whitby beach

A Royal Navy bomb disposal unit was called out to a beach in Whitby today after reports of an unexploded device on the sands.

But after the bomb squad arrived, they found the top of an old mine, which was not in any way dangerous.

The callout was made at about 1pm and the incident was dealt with by 5pm.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: "This is the top of a mine recovered a few minutes ago by the EOD team who were called to Whitby.

"The rest had corroded away and thankfully no detonation was needed. #allsafe #asyouwere

"Whitby Coastguard, Staithes Coastguard and Skinningrove Coastguardhave been looking after the cordon all day keeping the public safe.

The cordon on the beach

"A Senior Coastal Operations Officer from Hartlepool was also in attendance."

The Coastguard also issued a warning to residents and tourists alike to report any suspicious pieces of ordnance found.

The warning said: "Remember ordnance comes in many different shapes and sizes.

"If you see something suspicious don't touch it, pick it up or take it home.

The bomb disposal squad in Whitby

"Leave it where it is, take photos or make notes about its size, what it looks like and where it is so the experts can decide if it's safe or not. Then call 999 and report it to #yourCoastguard."