PHOTO SPECIAL: Supercar fans treated to a feast of Ferraris in Leeds

A parade of 70 Ferrari supercars - thought to be the largest ever to assemble in Leeds - stopped off in Roundhay Park today.

It was all part of an event put on by JCT600 Brooklands, the official Ferrari dealership for Leeds, which was celebrating the 70th birthday of the coveted ‘Prancing Horse’ machines.

.

In March 1947, the first car to bear the name of company founder Enzo Ferrari came out of the Maranello factory.

To mark the motoring milestone, proud owners from all over Yorkshire gathered in the Lakeside car park at Roundhay Park.

The Italian sports cars spectacle included Ferrari’s anniversary model, La Ferrari Aperta, which is a limited-edition with only 200 to be made, plus an additional nine specially made for the 70th anniversary celebrations.