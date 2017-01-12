Photo gallery: Youngest fan meets rock stars You Me At Six in Leeds

Rock stars You Me At Six met their youngest fan as they prepared to crank up the volume with a top secret gig in Leeds.

The Lived A Lie and Reckless singers met an army of fans at HMV in the city centre and posed for selfies and photographs with them as they signed copies of their newly released album.

Seven month old Olly Seabourne meets You Me At Six at HMV in Leeds. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

And among those to rub shoulders with the rock stars was young fan seven-month-old Olly Seabourne who received a hug from the group’s lead singer Josh Franceschi.

The meet and greet session came ahead of a top secret performance by the Surrey five-piece at the Key Club in the city centre last night. (Jan 11)

Following the signing the band tweeted: “Being back at it, meeting and chatting to you guys about the record is so good.” They are currently at the top of the midweek album chart with their fifth studio album Night People.