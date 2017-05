Competitors took on a 5k that aims to put the fun back into running when Gung-Ho! pitched up in Leeds.

Featuring 10 inflatable obstacles, the course at Temple Newsam ended with a thrilling trip down Europe’s biggest ever inflatable slide.

The event is part of an ongoing tour around the UK, with runners being encouraged to raise funds for its national charity partner Children in Need when they take part. And our photographer was there to capture all the action: