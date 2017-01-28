Photo gallery: Spring clean for Leeds’ Harewood House

Housekeeping staff at Leeds’ Harewood House have been busy tackling cobwebs and removing dust ahead of the attraction’s new season.

Books must be carefully dusted, four poster bed drapes vacuumed and wooden floors mopped ahead of the venue welcoming the public once again.

Rachel Curwen, housekeeper at Harewood House cleaning the books in the library.

The house, which was recently used as a major set for ITV’s Victoria series, was built in the 18th century and has art collections to rival the finest in the land.

Forthcoming exhibition ‘Victorian Harewood’ will celebrate the success of the TV drama, bringing the opulent rooms on Harewood’s State Floor to life with costumes from the programme.

The exhibition will run from March 24. Visit http://harewood.org/whats-on to find out more about forthcoming events and exhibitions.