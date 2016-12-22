Photo gallery: Leeds United bring festive cheer to poorly children at Leeds General Infirmary

LEEDS United brought some Festive cheer to some of the city’s poorly children hoping their form would help suffering youngsters on the road to recovery.

Stars visited the Jubilee Wing of Leeds General Infirmary Hospital, handing out goody bags to sick young patients and posing for photographs.

The Leeds United Players visit the Childrens Ward at the Leeds General Infirmary..Leeds players on the ward..22nd December 2016 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

Smiles were aplenty as the likes of club captain Liam Bridcutt and popular Swedish defender Pontus Jansson made it a ‘Whites’ Christmas at LGI. The team are enjoying their best season for around a decade with the side fifth in the Championship table over Christmas in a bid to finally end what will be a 13-year exile from the country’s top flight next year.

And Bridcutt admitted the players were only too happy to give up their time for some of the city’s poorly children, declaring that the team and city’s public were “in tune” with one another as the feel-good factor continues to sweep over Elland Road.

Signed calendars, vouchers for free shirts and Leeds United teddy bears were among the gifts handed out by the club’s makeshift Santas and Bridcutt told the YEP: “The city of Leeds is totally in tune with the football team and they are always supporting the lads. It makes them a lot happier when they see us doing so well.

“Obviously in the situation we are in we are in good spirits and the fans are as well so if there are fans here today and children that idolise a few of the lads then it could make their Christmas a lot happier, definitely.”

The Leeds United Players visit the Childrens Ward at the Leeds General Infirmary..Leeds player Pontus Jansson is pictured with Dylan Kay from Yeadon22nd December 2016 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

Leeds defender Liam Cooper said: “We have got a few gift sets and that to hand out to the kids and it’s always nice to come see the children maybe before they get out of hospital or some of them might be in here over Christmas. It’s not nice to see but hopefully we can put a smile on their face.”

The Leeds United Players visit the Childrens Ward at the Leeds General Infirmary..Leeds players Liam Cooper,Stuart Dallas, Pontus Jansson and Kyle Bartley are pictured with Emily Gregory..22nd December 2016 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

The Leeds United Players visit the Childrens Ward at the Leeds General Infirmary..Leeds players Luke Ayling, Liam Bridcutt and Ronaldo Vieira are with Dylan Kay from Yeadon..22nd December 2016 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

The Leeds United Players visit the Childrens Ward at the Leeds General Infirmary...Ahmad Ezzo is pictured with the players22nd December 2016 ..Picture by Simon Hulme