Photo gallery: Community bonds grow stronger at Armley Festival

Community bonds grew stronger with the staging of the second annual Armley Festival.

Saturday’s event saw Armley Town Street closed off for the afternoon to allow the festivities to take place, with events also being held on Armley Moor.

The free-to-enter event saw around 70 stalls representing an array of local businesses, organisations and charities.

A performace stage showcased local talent including DJs, street dancers and musicians.

An open art studio in the former Yorkshire Bank site was run by the Armley art collective, Assembly House.

Armley Moor hosted a funfair, dog show, police display and climbing wall along.

Festival organisers Gudrun Shemilt and Glenn Broadbent, from community group All Together Armley, said: “As soon as last year’s festival came to a close we were inundated with questions about when next year’s would be taking place.

“So many local people have stepped forward to help us organise this year’s festival.

“People can come to Armley festival safe in the knowledge that it will be an afternoon of fun in the sun for all the family.”