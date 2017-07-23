Photo gallery: Charity runners turn Leeds park into riot of colour

Have your say

Charity runners turned Stockeld Park into a riot of colour as they were pelted with paint.

Families, friends and workmates took part in the Colour Run to raise funds for Martin House Hospice Care for Children.

Each entrant was turned into a unique work of art as they passed through yellow, blue, green, red and pink paint stations along the 3.5km route through the park, near Wetherby.

Ellie Barker, for Martin House, said: “This is the ultimate fun run.”