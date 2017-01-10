Photo gallery: Are these 'man caves' the best in Leeds?

A father and son have vied with each other to create 'man caves' in their homes.

David Craven looked on with envy as son Mark converted his Wortley garage into a manly retreat themed around Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos.

David and Mary Craven's friends enjoy their first party in the man cave

Inspired by the two-month building project, David decided to design his own den in a shed at the bottom of his Morley garden.

The 12-seater 'cave' is based on a miniature pub, and features bar optics, a TV, beer pumps, seating and artificial turf. The walls are decorated with hundreds of beer mats and retro pictures of old Morley.

David sourced items from charity shops in Leeds, Harrogate, Bridlington and Ripon, and also picked up treasures while holidaying in Lanzarote and Abu Dhabi. Local pubs donated old beer mats and he also trawled car boot sales and Ebay for ideas.

He even took advantage of the closure of the city's BHS store to purchase thick vinyl wood-effect paper which had lined the shop's walls at knock-down prices. The bar was made from reclaimed scaffolding planks.

David Craven's pub-themed man cave in his garden shed

Deciding that the original shed was too small to accommodate his group of friends, David recruited his pal John to help extend the man cave by 6ftx8ft.

After five months of hard work, David and wife Mary celebrated the completion of the cave by holding their first party on Saturday night. Lighting, power and heating ensured the guests enjoyed their curry and beer in comfort.

"I got inspiration to build a man cave after watching my son build his, so I thought I would like one at the bottom of my garden. I never thought I would get so much pleasure doing it myself!" said David.

David's son Mark Craven has his own man cave themed around his love for Leeds United and the Rhinos