All creatures great and small have been on display in Leeds today as Otley Show returned for its 208th year.

The main attraction at this year’s event is Bob Hogg’s Sheepdog and Duck Display along with his Lamb National featuring racing Herdwick Sheep.

Organisers said entries had flooded in for all sections, with everything from hamsters to heavy horses taking part in what is the oldest one-day agricultural show in England.

Pics: Gary Longbottom