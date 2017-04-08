Photo essay: Middleton Railway still thriving after more than 200 years

Middleton Railway is still running on full steam as one of the most well known attractions in Leeds.

The station, which has the famous title of the worlds’s longest running working railway, continiously offers visitors the chance to ride on the old tracks as well as visit the centre’s museum,

PIC: Simon Hulme

The team are currently working on a number of projects in its workshop, including restoring Brookes No.1, which is the only surviving locomotive of its class and the No. 6 locomotive, which was built in 1935.

Middleton was founded in 1758 and is now a heritage railway, run by volunteers from The Middleton Railway Trust since 1960.

The railway operates passenger services over approximately one mile of track between its headquarters at Moor Road in Hunslet and Park Halt on the outskirts of Middleton Park.