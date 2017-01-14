Photo essay: Leeds ukelele crew begins year jamming

An Orchestra of Leeds ukulele players roared into 2017 with their first session this week, readying for a busy schedule of upcoming gigs.

The Roundhay Ukelele Group harmonised at the Highwood Pub, where players of all abilities could strum their favourite pop hits.

PIC: Tony Johnson

The one hour 30 minute session was sheet-led and involved singing, with past arrangements including the songs of Lady Gaga and Queen.

The group, started in a friend’s kitchen, now tours Leeds and plays ensembles adapted for the ukulele.

Last December the group raised £4,155 for The Robert Ogden Centre and Macmillan Cancer support at the Macmillan Carol’s festival.

Their next gig will be on March 31 at North Leeds Charity Beer Fest. Visit: www.roundhayukulelegroup.wordpress.com. Sessions: £6.