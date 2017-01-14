Photo essay: Leeds ukelele crew begins year jamming

An Orchestra of Leeds ukulele players roared into 2017 with their first session this week, readying for a busy schedule of upcoming gigs.
The Roundhay Ukelele Group harmonised at the Highwood Pub, where players of all abilities could strum their favourite pop hits.
The one hour 30 minute session was sheet-led and involved singing, with past arrangements including the songs of Lady Gaga and Queen.
The group, started in a friend’s kitchen, now tours Leeds and plays ensembles adapted for the ukulele.
Last December the group raised £4,155 for The Robert Ogden Centre and Macmillan Cancer support at the Macmillan Carol’s festival.
Their next gig will be on March 31 at North Leeds Charity Beer Fest. Visit: www.roundhayukulelegroup.wordpress.com. Sessions: £6.