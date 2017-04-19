Photo essay: Leeds street food restaurant on the road to success

IT’S the Leeds restaurant that lets diners grab a taste of the frenetic and gaudy world of Bangkok street food without all the fuss of travelling 6,000 miles to Thailand.

Opened in May 2015 in the historic surroundings of the Grand Arcade on Vicar Lane in the city centre, Zaap Thai is designed to deliver a refreshingly alternative experience to the ornate decorations and formal table settings favoured by some of its rivals.

PIC: Simon Hulme

And whether it’s Pad Nam Prik Pao, Som Tum Gai Yang, Khow Kreb Tod or Rad Na Mee Krob that tickle your gastronomic fancy, you’ll find them sitting pretty on the menu here.

The owners proudly describe Zaap Thai as a “slice of Bangkok” – and there won’t be too many arguments about that claim from the regulars who have made it a staple of the Leeds dining scene over the last two years.

PIC: Simon Hulme

PIC: Simon Hulme