Photo essay: Halifax milliner makes showbiz success

Marie Flanagan never imagined she would end up as a Milliner.

Studying fashion and textiles in London in the late 1960’s, Marie moved into teaching and counselling before moving back to her creative roots.

While out on a shopping trip in Harrogate, Marie noted how a particular hat made her feel and after a three year millinery course in Huddersfield, she opened her own shop.

Recently moving from her shop in Huddersfield to a studio in Halifax, Marie sees her clients by appointment only and makes hats for clients, theatre and most notably, an episode of Emmerdale.

Marie’s Emmerdale creation will be on show at the Emmerdale Studio Experience on Burley Road, Leeds from the end of July.

To contact Marie, call: 07712 656 579