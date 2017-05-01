Photo essay: From The Bard to Walliams at Leeds Grand Theatre

THE FIRST perfomance at Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House was William Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing in November 1878.

The New Briggate theatre cost £62,000 and took 13 months to build.

PIC: Simon Hulme

The Grand Theatre is widely regarded as a major milestone in Victorian theatre building.

Theatre architect George Corson was heavily influenced by his assistant James Robertson Watson, who had been on a tour of Europe’s churches and theatres.

Stars that have trodden the boards over the years include Julie Andrews, Felicity Kendal, Morecambe and Wise and Laurence Olivier.

A performance of Gangsta Granny, based on the best-selling book by comedian and Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams, will be on at Leeds Grand Theatre from May 3 to May 7.