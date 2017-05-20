Photo essay: Beauty and colour still shine at Leeds Minster

Despite serving church-goers in the city since 1841, little has changed of Leeds Minster’s character.

A new Vicar of Leeds, Dr W F Hook, arrived in 1838 and asked architect Robert Chantrell to design the grand building to “hold as many people as possible”.

PIC: James Hardisty

But he wanted the more than 1,600-seater church, on Kirkgate, to be full of beauty and colour after the techniques of stained glass were lost when the Protestant church banned pictures and decoration. A range of colours and geometric patterns can still be seen in the Grade I-listed Church of England building, although some windows have been replaced.

Images depicted include St Peter dressed as a Roman and Jacob’s Ladder – where Jacob sleeps at the base while angels go up and down the ladder – designed by Sally Scott, a late-20th century addition to the church.