Photo book celebrating 50 years of Leeds West Indian Carnival

CONTRIBUTIONS are still being sought by the team creating a commemorative photo book to celebrate 50 years of Leeds West Indian Carnival.

The hard back photo book will have more than 150 pages with photos, portraits and personal accounts of all aspects of Leeds West Indian Carnival to celebrate its 50th Anniversary.

A total of 700 copies of the free book will be handed out to schools, libraries and public agencies, with extracts available on websites and social media.

The book, which will be archived with West Yorkshire Archives and Leeds Museum services, endorsed by Arthur France MBE, chair of Leeds West Indian Carnival Committee.

Photo book editor Guy Farrar, said: “This is the chance for local people to submit their own favourite photographs to be considered for inclusion in the publication, to be published in August.

“Contributors could be someone who participates in carnival or who joins the thousands who watch the procession on the August Bank Holiday.”

Contributions can be taken to Leeds West Indian Centre, Laycock Place, Leeds LS7 3AJ between 5pm and 7pm on Tuesday May 16.

Photos can also be also be emailed to guyfarrar@btinternet.com

The Deadline for submissions is 5pm on May 21.

- Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to Potternewton Park on Bank Holiday Monday August 28 for the 50th Leeds West Indian Carnival, which will feature a dazzling procession of floats and stunning costumes from across the UK.