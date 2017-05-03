Peter Kay’s Car Share finale cliffhanger leaves fans begging for ‘just one more’

Fans are still begging for just one more episode of Peter Kay’s Car Share after the hit sitcom’s last ever episode ended in an emotional cliffhanger.

More than 5.5 million viewers tuned into the Bafta-winning show’s finale on Tuesday night, hours after creator Kay announced he would not be writing another season.

Audience ratings peaked at 5.6 million for the BBC One broadcast, compared with 5.2 million last week.

But fans left devastated by Kay’s news were not satisfied with the ending, which saw the comedian’s character, John Redmond, fail to reciprocate the advances of his co-worker Kayleigh Kitson (Sian Gibson).

The first, and only, two series of the show saw a heart-warming bond build between the two supermarket employees as they shared their daily drive.

Commenting on the show, Angharad Roche posted on Twitter: “PLEASE don’t leave John & Kayleigh like this!! One more episode, just one more! X”

Refusing to give up hope, Victoria Bubbles added: “Woke up hoping #carshare was a bad dream and that john and Kayleigh will get together. Demanding #christmasspecial come on x.”

Kay told BBC Radio Manchester on Tuesday that he wanted to quit “while the going’s good” and had never intended John and Kayleigh’s relationship to turn into a “subtle romance”.

Some fans were pleased by the show’s “realistic” ending, as Chris Barratt commented: “Everyone loved #CarShare because it was both funny & realistic - it was given a realistic conclusion. Just like life.”

“Must be one of the few who actually liked the end of Peter Kay’s Car Share,” added Phillip. “Respect to them for not following the old cliches. Great series.”

But Kay fans need not be disappointed for long, as he hinted at plans for a fresh run of his series Phoenix Nights.

The popular sitcom, which saw Kay play Manchester working men’s club owner Brian Potter, aired for two seasons in 2001 and 2002.

He said in the radio interview: “I love Phoenix Nights and I would love to go back.

“I’ve got a lot of ideas ... in fact, a whole series three has been written for about 15 years.”