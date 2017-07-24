Pet owners warned after thieves steal 13 pugs from South Yorkshire home

Pet owners have been warned to stay vigilant after a spate of animal thefts were reported across South Yorkshire.

Police in Doncaster are urging pet owners to check their home security measures after a number of reported dog burglaries.

Dogs are being stolen from rear gardens and, in some cases, entry is being forced into the properties to steal dogs of value.

In one burglary, 13 Pug dogs were stolen. In another, an attempted burglary was reported to police where there were a number of Pug puppies inside the property.

Eamonn Larkin, Crime Reduction Officer for Doncaster, said: “We understand that this type of theft causes a considerable amount of alarm among pet owners living in Doncaster and we are investigating whatever lines of enquiry are available to us.

“While a couple of the incidents reported to us have involved Pugs specifically, other burglaries have been reported to us that display no particular pattern on breed. In some cases, rabbits and a tortoise have been taken.

“There aren’t really any identifiable patterns in the location either, which means at this time it is very difficult to determine whether the crimes can be linked – we’ve had reports from Wheatley, Bentley, Scawthorpe, Askern, Balby and Hatfield.

“Our advice to all pet owners in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire is to review your home security.

“If you have dogs or puppies that are high value and/or desirable breeds, please make sure your home security is up-to-date and up to the job of keeping them safe.

“If you let your animals out in the rear garden, don’t leave them there alone and try and make sure you have some basic security on any outdoor kennels or dog runs.”

More information on securing your property is available on our website: http://southyorks.police.uk/Bewise