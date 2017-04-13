Person killed on level crossing near Leeds

A fatality on the Leeds to Harrogate line has caused delays for rail commuters this evening.

British Transport Police confirmed that a person was struck by a train at the Low Moor Farm level crossing near Weeton at 4.27pm. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and officers are currently tracing next of kin.

Several trains on the Knaresborough to Harrogate stretch were terminated and part of the line is blocked.

There are amended times for trains running on the Horsforth to Leeds section.