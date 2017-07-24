Pensioner seriously hurt in Lupset street attack

Police were called to a report of a serious assault in Lupset in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers were called at around 12.30am to Snapethorpe Gate and found a 69-year-old man had been assaulted following an altercation.

He suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Wakefield CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170336931.