A 78-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car as he crossed the road in Leeds.

It happened around 3pm in Rothwell, yesterday, between the junctions of Commercial Street and Royds Lane.

A blue Skodia Fabia was driving across Marsh Street towards Royds Lane when it collided with the 78-year-old man, from Rothwell.

The OAP was seriously injured. Police said he is in a stable condition in hospital.

Police are seeking witnesses.