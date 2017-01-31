Search

Pensioner fatally injured while waiting for bus, inquest told

Wakefield Coroner's Court

An elderly woman suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a car while waiting at a bus stop, an inquest was told.

Jean Robinson, 81, of Queen’s Avenue, Pontefract, was stood with a friend at the stop on Wakefield Road, Streethouse when the incident happened at around 4.15pm on July 9, last year.

Wakefield Coroner’s Court was told a red Vauxhall Corsa was travelling towards Wakefield, when it went into the offside carriageway and then mounted the pavement.

Mrs Robinson, a retired medical secretary, suffered fatal injuries and her friend was seriously hurt.

Her death was confirmed at the roadside at 4.46pm.

A post-mortem report gave the cause of death as multiple injuries.

The hearing was told a person had been charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, in relation to the incident.

Coroner David Hinchliff adjourned the inquest pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

