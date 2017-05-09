Pedal power to help Leeds hospice

A team of cyclists are set to beat a £30,000 fundraising target after tacking a 127-mile trek from Liverpool to Leeds to support Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People.

Uncle Mick’s Bike Ride, now in its fifth year, expects to make around £11,000 for Martin House, bringing its overall fundraising total to £33,000.

It was started by Mick Mason, whose nephew Alex, 12, attends Martin House, and saw 49 cyclists and 14 support staff ride 127.5 miles along the Liverpool to Leeds canal last weekend.Alex was diagnosed with Fredereich’s Ataxia in 2008, a life-limiting condition that affects the central nervous system, causing complications such as poor muscle growth, curvature of the spine, and fatigue.

He has attended Martin House – which cares for children and young people with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses, and is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year – regularly since 2010.

Mick said: “Going to Martin House is so relaxing and chilled out for the families – it’s not just the children they take care of, it’s the whole family. The staff give so much and ask for nothing in return, so it’s a way of giving back.”

The bike ride began in 2013 with just Mick, his brother Derek – Alex’s dad – and friend Steve Braithwaite, but more people have taken part each year, and it has raised £22,000 so far for the Boston Spa hospice. Mick added: “Alex is the inspiration I have to keep on organising this event year after year. In my wildest dreams, I never imagined it growing so large. It’s a big challenge, but there is no pressure to complete the ride, if you need a break or have had enough, you can join the support team.”

To support the ride visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/UMBR2017.