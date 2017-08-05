Peak District Y Not Festival organisers announce refund after poor weather leads to cancellation

The organisers of the Peak District's Y Not Festival have offered refunds to disappointed music lovers, after adverse weather conditions led to the cancellation of a number of acts.

Friday night headliners, The Vaccines and all acts due to perform last Sunday, the final day of the festival, were cancelled due to the poor weather conditions.

Organisers have now said they will offer a 50 per cent refund, excluding postage costs, that is due to be automatically sent to the bank accounts of ticket holders.

A spokesman for the festival said: "First of all, we are so sorry for the delay in getting information to you. We completely understand that this entire situation has been a frustrating one, there are lots of parties involved and it can take some time to get final information. Please know that this has been priority number one since the cancellation of the final day of the festival.

"A refund of 50 per cent of your ticket cost, including VIP Thursday (also as upgrades) has been processed which does exclude BF and postage.

"This should be in your bank account next week. In some cases this could take up to 14 days, depending on your bank."

In addition to a cancelled performance from The Vaccines, music fans also missed on seeing Two Door Cinema Club, Happy Mondays, Maximo Park, Deaf Havana, Fickle Friends, King Pleasure and the Biscuit Boys, Catherine McGrath, Bad Sounds and Afterbloom

