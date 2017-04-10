Paw Patrol tour coming to Leeds

Popular children's TV characters Paw Patrol have added a Leeds date to their Race to the Rescue tour this summer.

London, Monday 10 April - PAW Patrol, Nick Jr.’s phenomenally popular property produced by Spin Master Entertainment, has added further dates to its PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” UK tour with shows confirmed in London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, and Cardiff throughout August 2017.

There will be three performances of the show at the First Direct Arena on Wednesday August 23 - at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Tickets go on general sale from Wednesday at www.pawpatrollive.com/uk.

The live show shares lessons about community, social skills and problem solving as the characters each use their unique skills and teamwork. When Mayor Goodway goes missing during the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race, the pups come to the rescue. Families can join Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest for the show’s first tour in UK and Ireland. Running at 80 minutes, PAW Patrol Live! includes two acts and an intermission. The show is set to engage audiences with Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach that brings the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage with their vehicles and packs.

The performance features music, dance and an original script as well as classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall that visually transports families PAW Patrol locations such as Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi's farm and Jake's Mountain. Special interactive video allows the audience to participate in the show via interviews, solving puzzles with the Pups, following Mayor Goodway and much more.