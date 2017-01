White Rose shopping centre got tails wagging as it welcomed some furry friends to brighten the day for shoppers.

These two adorable dogs visited the centre from the local Guide Dogs branch.

Customers were encouraged to donate to Guide Dogs throughout the day, although a donation was not compulsory for a visit with the dogs.

Recent research through fMRI technology has shown that the midbrain region - the area responsible for pleasure - lights up when people support a worthy cause.