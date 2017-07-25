Past pupils at Leeds Girls’ High School reunite

Former pupils at Leeds Girls’ High School gathered in north Leeds to reminisce about school life at a special reunion lunch.

A group of 50 former pupils – some who travelled from Chicago, Israel, Spain and France – met up for the lunch on Saturtday at The Grammar School at Leeds, which was formed after Leeds Girls’ High School and The Grammar School merged in 2005. Carole Davies, one of the organisers, said: “The day was huge success and most enjoyable. It was wonderful to see so many people, some of whom had not seen each other for 40 years. Many had travelled from far and wide in order to share memories of their time at Leeds Girls’ High School.”

She also added her thanks to the school for being “very accommodating and helpful”.

The original Leeds Girls’ High School site in Headingley has now largely been turned into housing.