Passengers evacuated as Leeds Bradford Airport closes after reports of ‘suspicious package’

Air passengers have been evacuated after reports of a ‘suspicious package’ being found at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Officers were called to the airport at around 8.10pm today (Saturday) to reports of the package.

The airport is now closed and police at the scene have put a cordon in place.

West Yorkshire Police said all passengers have been evacuated safely and the package is now being examined.

A spokesperson said: "At 8.09pm today police were called to a report of a suspicious package at Leeds Bradford Airport.

"A cordon has been put in place and the airport closed whilst the package is examined.

"Further information will be issued in due course."

At around 11pm, the airport said on its official Twitter account: "LBA terminal has been evacuated due to a security alert - more info to follow.

"West Yorkshire Police are on site and further information will be issued in due course. 2/2"