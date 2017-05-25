Party like its 1999 at new Popworld in Leeds

POP lovers will go nostalgic for the Nineties as a club dedicated to nothing but the best from the genre opens on Friday. (May 26)

Nightclub chain, Popworld, will be ringing with the likes of Steps, Backstreet Boys, Britney, Spice Girls, Vengaboys...the list is endless.

Ever since City Buzz revealed earlier this month that the club would be opening in the former Baa Bar site, pop fans of a certain and like-minded age have been eager to re-live a mis-spent youth.

So dust off the wedges, the stilettos and the bootcut jeans because it is time to get back on the partybus.

The tunes will be the same but the drinks will have moved on from Hooch and Castaway.

Popworld will have some of the sweetest drinks – quite literally – as the cocktails are topped with bubblegum, cola bottles, fizzy sours and rhubarb and custard boiled sweets.

Sex on the Beach is flowing as are other nineties favourites such as Jager and some Smirnoff remixes.

But if you can take your dancing down memory lane but not your drinking then prosecco and wine will do.

Jason David Courcoux, general manager said: “The response from fans in Leeds has been overwhelming and we are really looking forward to opening our doors this weekend.

“As part of the site’s overhaul we’ve installed two dance areas and plenty of booths where guests will be able to celebrate a range of occasions with friends, dancing the night away to pop classics with one of our party themed cocktails in hand.”

The club opens to the public tomorrow from 5pm until 3am and on Saturday there will be a performance from S Club.

There will be no rest from the partying in on Sunday where there is a Pop Idol themed night.