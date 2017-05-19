Part of Leeds historic home goes on sale

Part of an historic home which was originally built for one of Leeds’ famous sons has been put up for sale.

Gledhow Manor, a Grade II-listed mansion nestling on the edge of Allerton Park was created for the businessman Major Bagnal, the proprietor of Kirkstall Forge, formerly a key site of industry.

When the home was constructed in 1903, Wakefield sculptor Barbara Hepworth was being born, Bradford City Football Club was playing its inaugural match and a radio broadcast between the UK and America was taking place for the first time.

Now a three-bedroom apartment in the ground floor West Wing of the mansion – formerly known as Red House because of the colour of its distinctive American slates – is on the market at £375,000.

Jeremy Bladon, valuations manager at the Roundhay and Chapel Allerton offices of Linley & Simpson, said: “The property is in the heart of the conservation area on Gledhow Lane.

“It is a home with a story to tell, and offers house-hunters a rare chance to live in a converted Neo-Georgian mansion steeped in Leeds history.

“The building has been superbly restored, retaining the grandeur of the original Queen Anne revival style villa, including a magnificent full height galleried entrance atrium.”

“Chapel Allerton has grown in popularity over recent years to become one of Leeds’ most sought-after places to live and work – and this period property combines history with the vibrancy that the village now enjoys.”

A communal entrance which leads to the apartment was originally designed to exhibit Major Bagnal’s art collection, and includes an open fire and grand staircase.