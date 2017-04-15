Parliamentary plaque unveiled in honour of Jo Cox

A memorial plaque for murdered MP Jo Cox will be unveiled in the House of Commons next month, bearing a coat of arms her children helped design.

The coat of arms has the motto “More in Common”, inspired by Ms Cox’s maiden speech in the Commons in 2015.

The design, which will be unveiled on May 20, includes representations of her support for women in politics and the Cox family’s love of the water and mountains.

Mrs Cox’s children Cuillin, six, and Lejla, four, contributed to the design process and will unveil the memorial at a unique “family day” in Parliament, when MPs and staff will be invited to bring their children into the Commons chamber.

Commons Speaker John Bercow will answer questions from youngsters and then host a children’s party – the first of the “Great Get Together” events the Jo Cox Foundation is backing to mark the anniversary of her death.

Labour MP Mrs Cox was murdered by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair as she arrived to host a surgery in Birstall, in her Batley and Spen constituency, on the afternoon of June 16, 2016.

Her death came just over a year after her maiden speech in the Commons, in which she said “we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us”.

Mr Bercow said: “Jo Cox was recognised, both inside the House and by all who had the privilege to know her, for her empathy, conviction and her passion for what she believed in. It will be an honour to host the first of the Great Get Togethers in her memory. Jo – her life and legacy – will not be forgotten.”

Labour MP Jess Phillips, who is carrying on her former colleague’s work to make Parliament more family-friendly, said: “It will be amazing to see the chamber full of kids enjoying themselves and I’m sure it’s exactly what my friend Jo would have wanted to see.”