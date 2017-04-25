Parisian style brasserie to open at Trinity Leeds

Oooo la La.

The Trinity Centre is going Gallic as a Parisian style brasserie puts the piece de resistance to its new venture.

Due to open in later in summer of this year, Côte Brasserie will take up a 4,772 square foot unit which was previously the Mamas and Papas baby and children retailer.

The venture will be the restaurant chain’s first in Leeds and will be located on the shopping centre’s first floor, overlooking Trinity Leeds’ atrium.

It will serve up breakfasts from French toast to croissants, light lunches such as spinach and mushroom crepes and onion soup, traditional Beef Bourguignon finished off with creme caramels and tarte au citron and a classic sauvignon or champagne of course.

Alex Scrimgeour, the chief executive of Côte Brasserie told City Buzz Trinity Leeds is the “perfect location” to introduce the brand to the city.

He said: “The restaurant we are opening within the centre is the perfect complement to our other stores, as it sits in Leeds’ bustling city centre.

“The scheme has such a loyal catchment area and a diverse, strong retail mix, which are key reasons we chose Trinity Leeds. We are looking forward to this next phase of Côte Brasserie.”

The £400m Trinity centre development, opened four years ago, is focused on bringing in more food options for shoppers and visitors and is always looking to mix up the offering with a combination of chain restaurants and independent pop up street food vendors in Trinity Kitchen.

Rob Jewell, Portfolio Director at Land Securities said: “We strive to give our customers the best possible all-round experience when visiting Trinity Leeds, adding a choice of foods and dining styles to complete the all day and breakfast offer coupled with great shopping – which is exactly what Cote Brasserie will assist us in doing.