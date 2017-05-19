Parents: ‘Help us let our boy play outside’

The parents of a two-year-old boy with a spinal condition are calling for help to adapt their garden so their son can play outside.

Logan Evans underwent a nine-hour operation at less than a day old, after being born with Spina Bifida.

His parents Charlotte Kenny, 25, and Adam Evans, 24, say their boy, who cannot walk, will soon receive a wheelchair from the NHS.

And they have launched a fundraising campaign to pay for garden adaptations at their Earlsheaton family home so Logan can enjoy being outdoors.

Miss Kenny said: “Logan loves playing outside, he doesn’t like being told to come in. But we need to make the garden accessible for him when he gets his wheelchair. We are determined to do anything that can help make our little boy’s life more normal and independent.

“He will be able to play outside with his younger brother Tobi just like anyone else.”

The family aim to raise £5,000 to pay for the work and have organised events including a sponsored skydive in July and a fundraising ball at the Village Hotel in Tingley in September.

The George Pub in Dewsbury Moor has also pledged to support Logan, and Spina Bifida charity Shine, with a family fun day including barbecue and children’s entertainment on the afternoon of August 26.

Mr Evans said: “Logan is a bright, bubbly, caring and happy child and charms anyone who meets him. We have raised him to believe that he can do anything he wants to do and no medical professional can stop him. We don’t want him to be defeated at our first hurdle –if he wants to play outside we want to help him do that. We would be eternally grateful for any donations, however big or small.”

Donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/HelpLogan1