Parents decide terminally ill baby Charlie Gard should spend final days in a hospice

Charlie Gard's parents have decided that their terminally-ill baby son should spend his final days in a hospice, a High Court judge has been told.

Connie Yates and Chris Gard had said they wanted 11-month-old Charlie to spend his final days with them at home.

Charlie Gard's mum

But doctors caring for Charlie at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London say it is not practical to provide life-support treatment to Charlie at the couple's home for days.

They say a hospice would be a better plan.

Lawyers representing the couple on Wednesday told a High Court judge overseeing the dispute about a change of heart.

They said the couple now wanted a move to a hospice.

But they said Charlie's parents were still in dispute with doctors over the detail of care plans.

Mr Justice Francis began analysing the dispute at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court and said he would make a decision if agreement could not be reached.