Paramedics alert police after man hit by car near Leeds United stadium

The man was knocked down on Elland Road near Leeds United's stadium. Picture: Google
A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Leeds United's stadium.

The man, believed to be in his 60s or 70s, was knocked down by a white Ford Focus on the A643 Elland Road in Beeston.

Police were called to the scene by paramedics at around 1.40pm today.

A spokesman said the man had suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for a check-up.

Heavy traffic was reported in the area while emergency services worked at the scene, but this was reported to be easing.

