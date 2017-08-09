Paramedics alert police after man hit by car near Leeds United stadium

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Leeds United's stadium.
The man, believed to be in his 60s or 70s, was knocked down by a white Ford Focus on the A643 Elland Road in Beeston.
Police were called to the scene by paramedics at around 1.40pm today.
A spokesman said the man had suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for a check-up.
Heavy traffic was reported in the area while emergency services worked at the scene, but this was reported to be easing.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.