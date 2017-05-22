Paralysed Leeds cat learns to swim

A Leeds cat is enjoying a new lease of life thanks to pioneering hydrotherapy treatment.

Sylvester, a rescue cat who lives with his owners in Stanningley, has been diagnosed with a neuromuscular disease that has caused paralysis and muscle wasting in his back legs.

Sylvester has regular hydrotherapy treatment

The former stray is being treated by rehabilitation specialists at Hydro Paws in Morley, and has been enjoying sessions in their swimming pool.

"Sylvester has attended rehabilitation swims to try and strengthen his muscles and help give him a good quality of life. He is the sweetest little man and although he won't be able to lead a 'normal' life, his dedicated owners and his vet will ensure he has the best quality of life," said Michelle Wilson from Hydro Paws.

Sylvester is also undergoing physiotherapy at the Yorkshire Animal Clinic, and has recently been fitted with splints for his front legs and to help him move around more easily.