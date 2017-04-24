Pair left traumatised by Dewsbury knife-point car-jacking

A young man and woman were left "extremely distressed" after becoming victims of a car-jacking in Dewsbury in the early hours of Sunday.

The two were driving along Knowles Hill Road at around 1.30am when the suspect stopped their Audi A3 in the middle of the road.

They thought he was in distress so they opened the driver's window to offer help.

But he then got out a knife and ordered the female driver, 21, out, before two other men, dragged out the man, 18, from the passenger side.

The men drove off in the car in the direction of Healds Road.

Detective Inspector John Charlton, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was an extremely distressing incident for the two victims and thankfully no one was seriously injured.

“As well as the car being taken in the robbery, the victims had their laptop, an iPhone and iPod which were inside the car, also taken.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would strongly urge anyone with information or anyone who recognises the men described to get in contact with police.

“I would also ask anyone who saw a black Audi A3, with registration plate RV12, driving in the area at this time or who has seen the car driving in the area since, to also get in touch.”