Organiser, Oracle, Elephant, Maverick, or Steady Eddie ... which friend are you?

The average adult has 40 friends - and they fall into one of eight categories, according to new research.

* The Organiser loves a list and plans everything - including nights out, birthday celebrations and holidays.

* The Motivator is the one pushing you to step outside of your comfort zone, whether it’s to try a new drink or get a new hobby.

* The Oracle is the fount of all knowledge and has been there, done that - if you’re booking a holiday they know all the best places to explore!

* The Elephant never forgets - birthdays, anniversaries... and insults.

* The Maverick can always be relied on... to be unreliable. Great fun and always up for a spur-of-the-moment party - just don’t depend on them to turn up on time.

* The Scrooge lives life by one simple maxim - “Every pound’s a prisoner”. They vanishn when it’s their turn to buy a round and whip out a calculator out after a meal to divide the bill correctly.

* Steady Eddie - or Steady Edwina - is your rock, always there for you, ready to pick you up when you’re feeling blue.

The study of 2,000 Brits by OnePoll found the average adult has 40 friends, including two best mates, four close pals and five work buddies.

They also have nine other friends, on top of their close ones, within their friendship circle, 15 acquaintances and five friends outside of their immediate group.

Two of those friends are considered to be the ‘Steady Eddie or Edwina’ who they can always rely on, while another two are known as the Oracle - the ones who always know the answers.

One friend is the ‘Organiser’, two are known to encourage their friend to try something new while another two are the ones who never forget an important date or event.

Finally, two are considered to be the ‘Maverick’ - while there is always one ‘Scrooge’.

But the study also found 92 per cent of people say their friendship group is made up of various personalities, with 43 per cent saying they go to different friends depending on their mood and what they need.

Half say they enjoy going away with their friends for holidays or long weekends an average of twice a year.

And 92 per cent believe trips away are a great way to build friendships, regardless of the different traits and personalities within it.

The study was carried out by HF Holidays as part of its research into friendship groups and family habits.

Spokeswoman Sarah Davis said: “For many of us, our circle of friends will contain a wide range of personalities - life would be boring if everyone was the same.

“And while the ‘Steady Eddie’ friend may be dependable in a crisis, we all need at least one ‘Motivator’ encouraging us to enjoy life and try something new.

“Our friends are among the most important people to us and modern day life can sometimes get in the way of everyone getting together as regularly as you would like.