Orchestra of Opera North plays live score of film classic

Retro blockbuster film Back to the Future was screened alongside an orchestra performance during a Millennium Square event.

The Orchestra of Opera North played Alan Silvestri’s score live while the 1985 time travel classic was projected above the stage.

It was performed on Sunday as part of a series of summer concerts put on by Leeds-based Opera North in the City in partnership with Leeds City Council. The musicians and conductor Jessica Cottis received a standing ovation as the film came to a close.

The plot follows the story of Marty McFly and his eccentric scientist friend Emmett ‘Doc’ Brown as the youngster travels back to the 1950s in a time machine made from a DeLorean car.

Other events in the series included the performance of arias from Giacomo Puccini’s Madame Butterfly.