Neil Hudson: Politicians are about to get a dose of their own medicine

Basically, you’ve got it all wrong about Trump. So, jump off the band wagon and tread your own path for a change. Go on, you can do it.

Almost everyone (apart from the Stockmarket that is) seems to be moaning about Donald Trump’s impending presidency as though World War Three were about to kick off.

Even before he was elected, we had the likes of Robert De Niro, whom I respect as an actor and adore watching in Goodfellas and Casino, et al, threatening to punch him in the mouth.

Then after the election there was a long line of super-rich luvvies all blubbering in the same way a five-year-old does when he or she is told they can’t have sweets for supper.

Frankly, it was pathetic. Why we should listen to rich people anyway is beyond me. Having lots of money in no way equates to having lots of common sense or deep knowledge of the world. In fact, usually, the opposite it true as so-called ‘celebrities’ are created by the tyranny of material wealth and trapped by the trivial and fleeting drivel that passes for conversation on social media.

It’s these same people - the Tony Blairs, the Peter Mandelsons, the apologists for a system of politics which has been firmly rejected - who led us into numerous morally and legally flawed conflicts over the last decade.

The Iraq wars were fought on the premise of WMDs and yet, in the long run, ended up being nothing more than a giant marketing exercise for Western arms firms and companies like Halliburton (formerly run by Dick Cheney by the way, the former vice president to George W Bush), all of which made (not millions) but billions in post war contracts.

But no-one says anything about that. Nor do they say anything about the financial train wreck we’re only just now barely managing to crawl away from, or the fact that the solution to the problem appears to have been to just throw lots of money at it.

So the people - leaders, they call themselves - who gave us wars in Iraq and Syria, the people who effectively cleared the ground for so-called Islamic State, the people who presided over countless company pension scheme collapses while protecting their friends in the banking world (still) - these are the people who are now warning that the world is going to hell in a handbasket?

It already has. Tony Blair can bleat all he likes but why should we trust a man who lied to us?

It’s not about Trump really. Not per se. Trump just happens to be good in front of a mic (so long as he knows its switched on, that is) and has an eye for business. He just happened to be in the right place at the right time. And for those who can’t stomach the thought of him, he’ll be gone before you know it. It’s all part of the great tide of politics, the ebb and flow of ideological whim and whimsey.

We’re all too quick to judge these days. The story of Saul springs to mind. Good men may make bad kings, and bad men may make good kings (intentionally or otherwise).

Aside from all the serious stuff, I think there is a lot to be upbeat about. In a nutshell, with Trump at the helm, we can look forward to the end of political boredom (Tony Blair was just a Tory with a red tie anyway), the end of wishy-washiness, of heart-felt Ben Affleck films and people like Danny Mack on Strictly and of being afraid to upset other people (Trump will basically do that for you).

On the flipside, we can look forward to more of Alec Baldwin’s peerless impressions of Mr T on Saturday Night Live (check the YouTube clips if you’ve not already seen them - and apparently, he hates them), of a new genre of kick-ass Hollywood films, of rich bankers living in fear for a change (hopefully), the end of a new Cold War before it even started, of being ‘at the front of the queue’ post-Brexit, rather than at the back (thanks for that Mr Obama).

The rest of us have endured financial austerity but now it’s the politicians turn... you never know, it might do them some good.