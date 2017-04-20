Opera hits high notes for club night tribute

The orchestra of the North will exit stage left and take it outside in a spectacular collaboration with a city club night.

Opera North in the City, in partnership with Leeds City Council, opens the annual Summer Series in Millennium Square on Friday July 28 with The Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics.

It is a first collaboration with the award-winning Leeds club that will see huge dance-floor anthems reworked and performed live by the city’s acclaimed orchestra. It also celebrates the full range of the city’s eclectic musical life, as well as 25 years of founder Dave Beer’s trailblazing Back to Basics brand.

The club legend said: “It’s such a privilege to be working alongside Opera North and their amazing orchestra. Bringing the Back to Basics family together in this beautiful setting in the heart of Leeds in collaboration with Leeds City Council will be something that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

In a complete contrast, the following night the Orchestra will perform A Night at the Opera with arias from Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” and Mozart’s “Don Giovanni”. The Golden Age of musicals is represented by selections from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel” and Cole Porter’s “Kiss Me, Kate” and more.

The weekend closes on the Sunday with a 1.21-gigawatt bang when Back to the Future returns to the big screen, with Opera North’s full symphony orchestra performing Alan Silvestri’s musical score live.

Phil Boughton, Director of Orchestra and Chorus, Opera North, said: “Love of music in all its forms is at the core of Opera North. We are delighted to begin this new collaboration with three completely different open-air events.”