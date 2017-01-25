Open mic music night for Leeds Recovery community

An open mic night is being staged in Leeds this Friday to mark the success of Leeds Recovery Academy.

The evening, being staged on Friday (January 27), will bring together a number of performers in recovery as well as other people who attend the centre.

Jo Byrden, Manager of the Recovery Academy, said: “This event is to celebrate recovery in Leeds and will give people in recovery and budding amateurs a platform to have a go under the spotlight.

“There are a number of performers already scheduled to appear as well as creative activities running alongside the events on the main stage.”

One of the organisers of the event, which takes place at the Academy’s Wakefield Road base, Adam Montgomery said: “Our open mic night will be an evening of creativity embracing the spirit of recovery, that is free from substances, but overflowing with inspiration, talent and entertainment.

“As well as a great night out, it will be a celebration of the many accomplishments those in the recovery community.”

To get involved with the evening, call 0113 887 2749.

To book free tickets to the event, visit https://openmicrecovery.eventbrite.co.uk.