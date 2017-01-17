Open days for budding dancers

budding young dancers can find out more about the training programmes on offer at The Academy of Northern Ballet at two open weekends.

The academy is hosting open days for general classes from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 1pm to 4.40pm on January 22 and from 9am to 12.30pm on January 29, with an open event for its Centre for Advance Training from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 28.

The free events are aimed at children aged nine to 15 and will be held at the academy’s home in Leeds. They will offer prospective students to chance to meet academy staff, tour the facilities and take part in taster classes.

The advanced training session is aimed at young people aged nine to 12 who are interested in pursuing dance as a career. It also includes an opportunity to take part in a technique class and watch Northern Ballet dancers in their daily training class.

Yasmin Delves, Centre for Advanced Training manager, said: “The Academy of Northern Ballet is proud to be able to offer the highest standard of ballet training on the doorstep of young people in Yorkshire, whether they want to participate in dance for fun or whether they dream of becoming a professional.

“We’d like to encourage anyone with an interest and passion for dance to register to come along and find out how we can help them reach their potential.”

The academy is the official school of Northern Ballet. It offers a wide range of open classes for anyone from toddlers to adults and provides outstanding training for the professional dancers of the future through its Centre for Advanced Training Programme. Booking is essential. Email academy@northernballet.com or call 0113 2208000 to reserve a place.