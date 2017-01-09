One of the UK's biggest punk rock festivals has announced its Leeds line-up.

Slam Dunk Festival, which is headlined by Enter Shikari, arrives in the city centre on Sunday May 28 for its northern installment.

The eight-stage party features big names such as Don Bronco, Bowling for Soup, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Cute Is What We Aim For and We The Kings.

They have also confirmed Beartooth, Tonight Alive, Against Me!, The Bronx, Goldfinger, Mad Caddies, The Movielife, Trophy Eyes and Like Pacific.

Acts from the US and Australia are among those heading for the May Bank Holiday event. Goldfinger even hold the world record for playing the most shows in a year - 385 in 1996.

Advance tickets are priced at £44 and are now on sale.